CSU-Pueblo women’s soccer heads to RMAC Tournament championship; UCCS bounced

Title game between Thunderwolves and Griffins Sunday
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:15 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The CSU-Pueblo women’s soccer team advanced to the RMAC Tournament championship game after a dramatic win over Colorado Mines Friday at Mountain Lion Stadium.

The Thunderwolves and Orediggers played to a scoreless draw after 110 minutes. CSU-Pueblo came out on top in penalty shots, 4-2.

Top-seeded UCCS lost their first game of the season to Westminster in the other RMAC semifinal, 2-1. Mountain Lions forward Kaitlin Hinkle found the back of the net in the 63rd minute. The Griffins responded with two goals in the following 4 minutes, sealing the win. UCCS ends their season with an 8-1 record.

The Thunderwolves and Griffins will meet Sunday in the RMAC Tournament title game at Mountain Lion Stadium.

