Weidner Field to unveil massive public art sculpture Friday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Weidner Field, the new home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks Football Club, has a new public sculpture to welcome guests into the stadium. An unvieling ceremony for “The Epicenter” art sculpture will be held Friday evening.

Switchbacks President Nick Ragain is excited to have this art piece as part of the stadium for guests to experience. “We anticipate that ‘The Epicenter’ will be among the most coveted locations for visitors and locals alike to gather in our city and that it will be one of the most photographed backdrops for a venue of this size throughout the U.S.,” said Ragain.

The sculpture weighs more than 164,000 pounds, is 35-feet tall and 65-feet in diameter, and made out of stainless steel. The $4.5 million engineering masterpiece was designed and fabricated by ‘Springs Fabrication’ and took more than 20,000 hours of work.

“‘The Epicenter’ is designed to showcase the views, sounds, and emotions people experience as they enter southwest Downtown Colorado Springs through the gateway of the Cimarron Street bridge,” said Weidner Apartment Homes Vice President Greg Cerbana. “Envisioned by the Partnership of Switchbacks Football Club and Weidner Apartment Homes, the sculpture is an iconic placemaking piece and an artful representation of ‘all things possible’ in Colorado Springs. Weidner founder and Colorado Springs native Dean Weidner commissioned the sculpture as a gift to the city reflecting the optimism of the Colorado Springs of tomorrow.”

More than 7,000 pieces make up the rings and the remote-controlled digital LED lighting system of the sculpture.

The construction of the sculpture included the stadium firm Perkins and Will and Martin/Martin Consulting Engineers and Springs Fabrication to bring their visions to life.

“We are extremely proud and humbled to have been trusted by the Partnership to design and build such an iconic piece of functional art,” said Springs Fabrication President Tom Neppl. “For more than 12 months, our team logged more than 20,000 work hours from concept through erection. It was a mettle-testing honor to showcase all of our talent on this extremely challenging design,” said Neppl. “As a result, the entire Colorado Springs community, along with visitors from around the world, will have the opportunity to enjoy this architectural and engineering wonder day or night, 365 days a year, for generations to come.”

