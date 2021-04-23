Advertisement

Weidner Field to unveil massive public art sculpture Friday evening

Epicenter” sculpture at the entrance of the new Weidner Field in southwest Downtown Colorado...
Epicenter” sculpture at the entrance of the new Weidner Field in southwest Downtown Colorado Springs(Weidner Apartment Homes)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:03 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Weidner Field, the new home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks Football Club, has a new public sculpture to welcome guests into the stadium. An unvieling ceremony for “The Epicenter” art sculpture will be held Friday evening.

Switchbacks President Nick Ragain is excited to have this art piece as part of the stadium for guests to experience. “We anticipate that ‘The Epicenter’ will be among the most coveted locations for visitors and locals alike to gather in our city and that it will be one of the most photographed backdrops for a venue of this size throughout the U.S.,” said Ragain.

The sculpture weighs more than 164,000 pounds, is 35-feet tall and 65-feet in diameter, and made out of stainless steel. The $4.5 million engineering masterpiece was designed and fabricated by ‘Springs Fabrication’ and took more than 20,000 hours of work.

“‘The Epicenter’ is designed to showcase the views, sounds, and emotions people experience as they enter southwest Downtown Colorado Springs through the gateway of the Cimarron Street bridge,” said Weidner Apartment Homes Vice President Greg Cerbana. “Envisioned by the Partnership of Switchbacks Football Club and Weidner Apartment Homes, the sculpture is an iconic placemaking piece and an artful representation of ‘all things possible’ in Colorado Springs. Weidner founder and Colorado Springs native Dean Weidner commissioned the sculpture as a gift to the city reflecting the optimism of the Colorado Springs of tomorrow.”

More than 7,000 pieces make up the rings and the remote-controlled digital LED lighting system of the sculpture.

The construction of the sculpture included the stadium firm Perkins and Will and Martin/Martin Consulting Engineers and Springs Fabrication to bring their visions to life.

“We are extremely proud and humbled to have been trusted by the Partnership to design and build such an iconic piece of functional art,” said Springs Fabrication President Tom Neppl. “For more than 12 months, our team logged more than 20,000 work hours from concept through erection. It was a mettle-testing honor to showcase all of our talent on this extremely challenging design,” said Neppl. “As a result, the entire Colorado Springs community, along with visitors from around the world, will have the opportunity to enjoy this architectural and engineering wonder day or night, 365 days a year, for generations to come.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers handle an AR-15 at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on April 22, 2021.
Armed car theft suspect shot and killed by police in Colorado Springs on Thursday as sheriff’s office investigates
Police respond to a shooting at a Colorado Springs mall 4/22/21.
Shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs at the Citadel Mall, 2 detained
Gen. Dickinson during a congressional subcommittee hearing on 4/21/21.
WATCH: Rep. Lamborn grills USSPACECOM commander on decision to move headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama
Stock photo of police lights.
Arrest made following a shooting in broad daylight on the east side of Colorado Springs
Rasta Pasta opening sign
Restaurants facing new challenges as El Paso County loosens restrictions

Latest News

Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point after a news conference on the state's efforts to...
Governor Polis visits vaccine clinic and small businesses in Colorado Springs Friday
Pueblo Police took Alfonso Lovato into custody after a reported burglary in Pueblo Friday...
Pueblo Police arrest man with an active warrant during burglary Friday morning
Be prepared to now always dial 719 when making local calls in southern Colorado
Be prepared to now always dial 719 when making local calls in southern Colorado
Tracking more clouds and showers today
Another Unsettled Day Across S. Colorado