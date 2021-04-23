Governor Polis visits vaccine clinic and small businesses in Colorado Springs Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis will visit several small businesses in Colorado Springs, as well as tour a vaccination clinic and visit a local community health center. The tour kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Friday and will end around 2:30 p.m. Here is what the Governor’s schedule looks like

9:30 a.m. — USPS Postal Workers Vaccine Clinic Visit

10:30 a.m. — Mash Mechanix Brewery Co.

11:00 a.m. — Sasquatch Cookie

11:25 a.m. — Jet Wing Clinic - Peak Vista Community Health Centers

2:30 p.m. — Weidner Field

