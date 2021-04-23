Advertisement

Governor Polis visits vaccine clinic and small businesses in Colorado Springs Friday

Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point after a news conference on the state's efforts to...
Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point after a news conference on the state's efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:20 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis will visit several small businesses in Colorado Springs, as well as tour a vaccination clinic and visit a local community health center. The tour kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Friday and will end around 2:30 p.m. Here is what the Governor’s schedule looks like

9:30 a.m. — USPS Postal Workers Vaccine Clinic Visit

10:30 a.m. — Mash Mechanix Brewery Co.

11:00 a.m. — Sasquatch Cookie

11:25 a.m. — Jet Wing Clinic - Peak Vista Community Health Centers

2:30 p.m. — Weidner Field

