Governor Polis visits vaccine clinic and small businesses in Colorado Springs Friday
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:20 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis will visit several small businesses in Colorado Springs, as well as tour a vaccination clinic and visit a local community health center. The tour kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Friday and will end around 2:30 p.m. Here is what the Governor’s schedule looks like
9:30 a.m. — USPS Postal Workers Vaccine Clinic Visit
10:30 a.m. — Mash Mechanix Brewery Co.
11:00 a.m. — Sasquatch Cookie
11:25 a.m. — Jet Wing Clinic - Peak Vista Community Health Centers
2:30 p.m. — Weidner Field
