Advertisement

US approves request to waive some Colorado statewide assessments

(KGNS)
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:18 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Department of Education approved the state education department’s request saying Colorado students are not required to take the statewide assessments this year. That’s according to our news partners at The Gazette.

Usually about 95% of students are required to take the tests at the end of the year, but this requirement has been waived. The state will also reportedly not be required to report the results to the federal education department.

The state must then make data of chronic absenteeism and student and or teacher acces to technology and make high-speed internet publically available.

Read more about this request here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers handle an AR-15 at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on April 22, 2021.
Armed car theft suspect shot and killed by police in Colorado Springs on Thursday as sheriff’s office investigates
Police respond to a shooting at a Colorado Springs mall 4/22/21.
Shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs at the Citadel Mall, 2 detained
Gen. Dickinson during a congressional subcommittee hearing on 4/21/21.
WATCH: Rep. Lamborn grills USSPACECOM commander on decision to move headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama
Stock photo of police lights.
Arrest made following a shooting in broad daylight on the east side of Colorado Springs
Rasta Pasta opening sign
Restaurants facing new challenges as El Paso County loosens restrictions

Latest News

Spotty showers this afternoon
Starting to turn things around...
Officers handle an AR-15 at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on April 22, 2021.
Armed car theft suspect shot and killed by police in Colorado Springs on Thursday as sheriff’s office investigates
4/22/21
Armed car theft suspect shot and killed in Colorado Springs
The background shows a scene where a police chase came to an end on I-25 on 4/20/21. Jay...
Police chase ends with a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs along I-25 on Monday