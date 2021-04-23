US approves request to waive some Colorado statewide assessments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Department of Education approved the state education department’s request saying Colorado students are not required to take the statewide assessments this year. That’s according to our news partners at The Gazette.

Usually about 95% of students are required to take the tests at the end of the year, but this requirement has been waived. The state will also reportedly not be required to report the results to the federal education department.

The state must then make data of chronic absenteeism and student and or teacher acces to technology and make high-speed internet publically available.

