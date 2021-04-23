Advertisement

Trinidad man reportedly arrested in connection with events at the U.S. Capitol in January

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington. New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are contained in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by the Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:49 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Another Colorado man is facing charges for his involvement in the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. According to our news partners at CBS Denver, Jacob Travis Clark, of Trinidad was arrested on Wednesday. The FBI reportedly filed an affidavit requesting his arrest.

Clark reportedly appeared in U.S. District Court in Denver on Thrusday and is facing 6 counts, which include:

  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
  • Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder
  • Obstruction of Justice/Congress

CBS Denver reports Clark was released after the hearing and is scheduled to appear in federal court in D.C. on Wednesday.

Click here to read more on Clark’s arrest.

