Trinidad man reportedly arrested in connection with events at the U.S. Capitol in January

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Another Colorado man is facing charges for his involvement in the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. According to our news partners at CBS Denver, Jacob Travis Clark, of Trinidad was arrested on Wednesday. The FBI reportedly filed an affidavit requesting his arrest.

Clark reportedly appeared in U.S. District Court in Denver on Thrusday and is facing 6 counts, which include:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder

Obstruction of Justice/Congress

CBS Denver reports Clark was released after the hearing and is scheduled to appear in federal court in D.C. on Wednesday.

