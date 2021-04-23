Advertisement

Tip from ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ closes 2010 Louisiana cold case

Dernell Nelson, 35, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder for the 2010 murders of...
Dernell Nelson, 35, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder for the 2010 murders of Hermania Ellsworth and Charles Davis, police said.(Kenner Police via WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A LaPlace man is behind bars after a tip from a television show helped detectives close a decade-old double homicide cold case.

According to the Kenner Police Department, Dernell Nelson, 35, was arrested Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder for the 2010 murders of Hermania Ellsworth and Charles Davis.

In June of 2010, police say Ellsworth and Davis were found shot multiple times before crashing a vehicle into a tree in the 700 block of Farrar Street in Kenner, Louisiana. The couple was pronounced dead on scene.

The couple’s three-year-old son was found in the backseat, injured from the impact of the crash.

Kenner Police re-opened the investigation in March after receiving a tip from the television documentary series “Unsolved Mysteries.”

Detectives were able to connect Nelson to the homicide by DNA and additional circumstantial evidence.

Officials believe Nelson may also be responsible for a July 2010 double homicide where Herbert Glass and Lynette Williams, who lived in the same block of Farrar Street, were found shot to death and bound by duct tape, floating in Lake Ponchartrain.

Officials believe both homicide cases are related and Kenner detectives have been in contact with St. Tammany Parish investigators.

Additional arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kenner Police at 504-712-2222 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers handle an AR-15 at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on April 22, 2021.
Armed car theft suspect shot and killed by police in Colorado Springs on Thursday as sheriff’s office investigates
Police respond to a shooting at a Colorado Springs mall 4/22/21.
Shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs at the Citadel Mall, 2 detained
Gen. Dickinson during a congressional subcommittee hearing on 4/21/21.
WATCH: Rep. Lamborn grills USSPACECOM commander on decision to move headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama
Rasta Pasta opening sign
Restaurants facing new challenges as El Paso County loosens restrictions
Stock photo of police lights.
Arrest made following a shooting in broad daylight on the east side of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.
Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting
In this Oct. 2020 photo, Crisis Workers, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), Henry Cakebread...
Feds fund mental health crisis teams to stand in for police
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
‘We’re gonna do this’: Biden closes global summit on climate
President Joe Biden talked about the economic opportunities that come with action on addressing...
Biden talks opportunity for jobs at climate summit
CDOT will reportedly begin resurfacing on Highway 50 between Coaldale and Texas Creek on...
CDOT crews to begin work on Highway 50 Monday