Advertisement

Switchbacks FC reveals new jersey, new coach ahead of Weidner Field grand opening

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC reveals its new away jersey for the 2021 USL Championship season
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC reveals its new away jersey for the 2021 USL Championship season(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:11 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC have a state-of-the-art start to the 2021 season.

A fresh start was the theme to Thursday’s media day inside the new downtown Weidner Field. The Switchbacks, with construction crews still hustling to attach the bells and whistles to their new stadium, introduced a new coach and new kits.

Brendan Burke shook hands and spoke in front of Switchbacks dignitaries, introduced as the newest head coach after the departure of Alan Koch in the offseason. Burke comes from the Philadelphia Union as an assistant, described by his players as high energy with a passion for up-tempo soccer.

The Switchbacks also unveiled their new away jerseys for the 2021 season, a white uniform with five blue stripes, representing the five military installations in and around the Springs.

Switchbacks FC open play at Weidner Field Saturday in a friendly against Orange County SC. Their USL season opener is May 1 away against San Antonio FC, with the official Weidner Field grand opening May 21 when they host New Mexico United.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers handle an AR-15 at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on April 22, 2021.
Armed car theft suspect shot and killed by police in Colorado Springs on Thursday as sheriff’s office investigates
Stock photo of police lights.
Arrest made following a shooting in broad daylight on the east side of Colorado Springs
Gen. Dickinson during a congressional subcommittee hearing on 4/21/21.
WATCH: Rep. Lamborn grills USSPACECOM commander on decision to move headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama
The background shows a scene where a police chase came to an end on I-25 on 4/20/21. Jay...
Police chase ends with a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs along I-25 on Monday
Suspect Andrew Cox was assaulted by his "drug buddies" prior to his arrest, said a Pueblo...
Boyfriend suspected of setting Pueblo woman on fire

Latest News

COLORADO ROCKIES
Rockies keep bats hot on cold day at Coors Field, take series sweep
jamal murray nuggets
Jamal Murray undergoes surgery to repair ACL
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, back, is foueld by Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen,...
MVP case strengthens as Jokic drops 47 points in 139-137 double-OT win over the Grizzlies
Colorado Avalanche logo
3 Avalanche games postponed following multiple positive COVID-19 tests