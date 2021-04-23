Switchbacks FC reveals new jersey, new coach ahead of Weidner Field grand opening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC have a state-of-the-art start to the 2021 season.

A fresh start was the theme to Thursday’s media day inside the new downtown Weidner Field. The Switchbacks, with construction crews still hustling to attach the bells and whistles to their new stadium, introduced a new coach and new kits.

Brendan Burke shook hands and spoke in front of Switchbacks dignitaries, introduced as the newest head coach after the departure of Alan Koch in the offseason. Burke comes from the Philadelphia Union as an assistant, described by his players as high energy with a passion for up-tempo soccer.

The Switchbacks also unveiled their new away jerseys for the 2021 season, a white uniform with five blue stripes, representing the five military installations in and around the Springs.

Switchbacks FC open play at Weidner Field Saturday in a friendly against Orange County SC. Their USL season opener is May 1 away against San Antonio FC, with the official Weidner Field grand opening May 21 when they host New Mexico United.

