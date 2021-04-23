Advertisement

Shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs at the Citadel Mall, 2 detained

Police respond to a shooting at a Colorado Springs mall 4/22/21.
Police respond to a shooting at a Colorado Springs mall 4/22/21.(KKTV/Wayne Hicks)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:49 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were searching for a suspect following a shooting at the Citadel Mall Thursday night.

At about 6:30 p.m. police were called to the mall on the east side of the city near N. Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. By about 7 p.m., police believed they had everyone involved accounted for. At that time, two people had been detained. When 11 News crews arrived at the scene there were multiple officers surrounding the mall. Just after 7 p.m. the scene was mostly clear.

The shooting victim had non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

