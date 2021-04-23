Shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs at the Citadel Mall, 2 detained

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were searching for a suspect following a shooting at the Citadel Mall Thursday night.

At about 6:30 p.m. police were called to the mall on the east side of the city near N. Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. By about 7 p.m., police believed they had everyone involved accounted for. At that time, two people had been detained. When 11 News crews arrived at the scene there were multiple officers surrounding the mall. Just after 7 p.m. the scene was mostly clear.

The shooting victim had non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

