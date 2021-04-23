Advertisement

Russia’s Navalny to end prison hunger strike

In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:18 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he is ending his hunger strike after getting medical attention and being warned by his doctors that continuing it would be life-threatening.

In an Instagram post on Friday afternoon, the 24th day of his hunger strike, Navalny said he will continue to demand a visit from his doctor to address a loss of sensation in his legs and arms – the main demand the politician announced when launched his hunger strike.

But he said he would stop refusing food after getting examined by non-prison doctors.

“Thanks to the huge support of good people across the country and around the world, we have made huge progress,” Navalny said in his message.

The 44-year-old politician, who was arrested earlier this year and is serving a 2 ½-year sentence, began the hunger strike on March 31 to protest prison authorities’ refusal to let his doctors visit after he developed severe back pain and numbness in his legs.

Officials insisted Navalny was getting all the medical help he needs, but Navalny said he received effectively no treatment.

