Pueblo Police arrest man with an active warrant during burglary Friday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is in custody after a reported burglary in Pueblo Friday morning.

Pueblo Police responded to a convience store on the South side of Pueblo around 5 a.m. They received calls for a man breaking a window, taking items and running off.

When officers got to the area, they saw a man run behind a residence and tried to climb a wall behind it. The man, identified as Alfonso Lovato, stopped after seeing officers and was taken into custody.

Lovato reportedly already had an active warrant out for the burglary of a church and is now facing another burglary charge for this incident.

Pueblo Police were able to recover the stolen merchandise from the store.

