Pueblo Police arrest man with an active warrant during burglary Friday morning

Pueblo Police took Alfonso Lovato into custody after a reported burglary in Pueblo Friday morning.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is in custody after a reported burglary in Pueblo Friday morning.

Pueblo Police responded to a convience store on the South side of Pueblo around 5 a.m. They received calls for a man breaking a window, taking items and running off.

When officers got to the area, they saw a man run behind a residence and tried to climb a wall behind it. The man, identified as Alfonso Lovato, stopped after seeing officers and was taken into custody.

Lovato reportedly already had an active warrant out for the burglary of a church and is now facing another burglary charge for this incident.

Pueblo Police were able to recover the stolen merchandise from the store.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

