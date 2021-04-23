Pollinator License Plate Design Contest winner chosen by First Gentleman Marlon Reis

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - First Gentleman Marlon Reis released the winner of the ‘Pollinator License Plate Design Contest’. Alain Suel of Denver was the winner of the contest and reportedly features a Hunts Bumblebee and the Blanket Flower, both of which are native to Colorado.

Those who get this license plate will help generate funds for pollinator conservation efforts.

A picture of the license plate can be seen at the top of this article.

According to our news parters at CBS Denver, the final color-scheme might change, but the concept will become part of the new Colorado pollinator license plate, pursuant to adoption by the State Legislature. If the bill passes these license plates should be available next year.

