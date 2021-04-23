Advertisement

Palisade peach farmers expect this year’s crop to be bountiful despite cold temperatures

Palisade peaches off of Exit 42 in Palisade
Palisade peaches off of Exit 42 in Palisade(Jason Burger)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND VALLEY, Colo. (KKTV) - This time last year, record low temperatures hit the farmers in the Grand Valley region and some farmers are saying this year’s crop might be the best. That’s according to our news partners at The Gazette.

The Grand Valley is located in Mesa County in Western Colorado.

“We anticipate an incredible quality of peaches this year, possibly the best ever,” said Scott High, the owner of High County Orchards and Colterris Vineyard in Palisade, “The reason being, when the trees suffer like it did last year, Mother Nature tries to adapt itself into producing fruit with more sugar and flavors.”

Click here to read the article from The Gazette.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers handle an AR-15 at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on April 22, 2021.
Armed car theft suspect shot and killed by police in Colorado Springs on Thursday as sheriff’s office investigates
Police respond to a shooting at a Colorado Springs mall 4/22/21.
Shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs at the Citadel Mall, 2 detained
Gen. Dickinson during a congressional subcommittee hearing on 4/21/21.
WATCH: Rep. Lamborn grills USSPACECOM commander on decision to move headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama
Rasta Pasta opening sign
Restaurants facing new challenges as El Paso County loosens restrictions
Stock photo of police lights.
Arrest made following a shooting in broad daylight on the east side of Colorado Springs

Latest News

CDOT will reportedly begin resurfacing on Highway 50 between Coaldale and Texas Creek on...
CDOT crews to begin work on Highway 50 Monday
Governor Jared Polis will visit several small businesses in Colorado Springs, as well as tour a...
WATCH: Governor Polis visits vaccine clinic and small businesses in Colorado Springs Friday
Epicenter” sculpture at the entrance of the new Weidner Field in southwest Downtown Colorado...
Weidner Field to unveil massive public art sculpture Friday evening
Pueblo Police took Alfonso Lovato into custody after a reported burglary in Pueblo Friday...
Pueblo Police arrest man with an active warrant during burglary Friday morning