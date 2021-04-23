Palisade peach farmers expect this year’s crop to be bountiful despite cold temperatures

GRAND VALLEY, Colo. (KKTV) - This time last year, record low temperatures hit the farmers in the Grand Valley region and some farmers are saying this year’s crop might be the best. That’s according to our news partners at The Gazette.

The Grand Valley is located in Mesa County in Western Colorado.

“We anticipate an incredible quality of peaches this year, possibly the best ever,” said Scott High, the owner of High County Orchards and Colterris Vineyard in Palisade, “The reason being, when the trees suffer like it did last year, Mother Nature tries to adapt itself into producing fruit with more sugar and flavors.”

Click here to read the article from The Gazette.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.