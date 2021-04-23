Advertisement

‘Jersey Shore’ star arrested on domestic violence allegation

This Aug. 26, 2019 file photo shows "Jersey Shore" cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro at the MTV...
This Aug. 26, 2019 file photo shows "Jersey Shore" cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. Ortiz-Magro was arrested Thursday, April 22, 2021 for investigation of felony domestic violence, police said Ortiz-Magro, was arrested in the coastal Playa Del Rey section of Los Angeles. Police would give no details on the victim, but said Ortiz-Magro was arrested on suspicion of violating the California law covering violence against intimate partners.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:28 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested Thursday for investigation of felony domestic violence, police said.

Ortiz-Magro, 35, was arrested in the coastal Playa del Rey section of Los Angeles, LAPD Officer William Cooper said.

Police said Ortiz-Magro was arrested on suspicion of violating a California law covering violence against intimate partners. No other details on the person were given.

Ortiz-Magro’s attorneys, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, said they have just learned of the new allegation and need time to investigate before they can comment.

Ortiz-Magro was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in 2019. Last year, he pleaded no contest to domestic battery and resisting arrest. He remains on probation from that case.

The reality TV star appeared on MTV’s original “Jersey Shore” from 2009 to 2012 and more recently on its sequel series, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers handle an AR-15 at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on April 22, 2021.
Armed car theft suspect shot and killed by police in Colorado Springs on Thursday as sheriff’s office investigates
Stock photo of police lights.
Arrest made following a shooting in broad daylight on the east side of Colorado Springs
Gen. Dickinson during a congressional subcommittee hearing on 4/21/21.
WATCH: Rep. Lamborn grills USSPACECOM commander on decision to move headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama
The background shows a scene where a police chase came to an end on I-25 on 4/20/21. Jay...
Police chase ends with a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs along I-25 on Monday
Suspect Andrew Cox was assaulted by his "drug buddies" prior to his arrest, said a Pueblo...
Boyfriend suspected of setting Pueblo woman on fire

Latest News

The background shows a scene where a police chase came to an end on I-25 on 4/20/21. Jay...
Police chase ends with a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs along I-25 on Monday
Daunte Wright funeral amplifies pleas for justice
Police respond to a shooting at a Colorado Springs mall 4/22/21.
Shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs at the Citadel Mall, 2 detained
United State Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin poses for photographers as he arrives at NATO...
Panel: End commanders’ power to block military sex cases