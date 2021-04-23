Advertisement

Groundbreaking set for USAFA visitor’s center

USAFA Visitor Center Project rendering
USAFA Visitor Center Project rendering(The City of Colorado Springs)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs expects to break ground on the new Air Force Academy visitor center in summer 2021. This comes after the bonds for the project fell apart last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to our news partners at The Gazette.

“It’s been a complicated and a really difficult process, but we’re almost there,” said Bob Cope, economic development manager for the city of Colorado Springs.

The total cost of the project is around $65.5 million with the visitor center costing about $39.9 million and the infrastructure costs $25.6 million.

The city plans to have the visitor center finished by December 2023.

