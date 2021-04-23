Global SuperTanker, based in Colorado Springs, is ceasing operations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A massive aircraft based out of Colorado Springs that has been utilized to battle wildfires has been grounded.

The Global SuperTanker is ceasing operations. 11 News confirmed the decision on Friday with a company representative. It isn’t clear what’s in store for the future of the aircraft and the employees behind its operation.

More information is expected to be released in the near future on the announcement and 11 News will provide updates in this article or on our website.

The Global SuperTanker is a Boeing 747 aerial firefighter. According to the company that runs the aircraft, the Supertanker has almost twice the capacity of the next largest aerial tanker. It can be almost anywhere in the U.S. in about 2.5 hours. The SuperTanker wasn’t utilized to help battle recent wildfires in Colorado. According to a statement sent to 11 News from public information officer Caley Fisher with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control (DFPC), “While the [SuperTanker] may be the best resource for a large Front Range fire with its massive drop capability, other firefighting aircraft may be more appropriate for remote fires in more complex terrain or high-density altitude settings. In such cases smaller, more nimble aircraft, such as helicopters or SEATs.”

