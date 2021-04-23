Advertisement

Global SuperTanker, based in Colorado Springs, is ceasing operations

Global SuperTanker.
Global SuperTanker. (KKTV)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A massive aircraft based out of Colorado Springs that has been utilized to battle wildfires has been grounded.

The Global SuperTanker is ceasing operations. 11 News confirmed the decision on Friday with a company representative. It isn’t clear what’s in store for the future of the aircraft and the employees behind its operation.

More information is expected to be released in the near future on the announcement and 11 News will provide updates in this article or on our website.

The Global SuperTanker is a Boeing 747 aerial firefighter. According to the company that runs the aircraft, the Supertanker has almost twice the capacity of the next largest aerial tanker. It can be almost anywhere in the U.S. in about 2.5 hours. The SuperTanker wasn’t utilized to help battle recent wildfires in Colorado. According to a statement sent to 11 News from public information officer Caley Fisher with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control (DFPC), “While the [SuperTanker] may be the best resource for a large Front Range fire with its massive drop capability, other firefighting aircraft may be more appropriate for remote fires in more complex terrain or high-density altitude settings. In such cases smaller, more nimble aircraft, such as helicopters or SEATs.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers handle an AR-15 at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on April 22, 2021.
Armed car theft suspect shot and killed by police in Colorado Springs on Thursday as sheriff’s office investigates
Police respond to a shooting at a Colorado Springs mall 4/22/21.
Shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs at the Citadel Mall, 2 detained
Gen. Dickinson during a congressional subcommittee hearing on 4/21/21.
WATCH: Rep. Lamborn grills USSPACECOM commander on decision to move headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama
Rasta Pasta opening sign
Restaurants facing new challenges as El Paso County loosens restrictions
Stock photo of police lights.
Arrest made following a shooting in broad daylight on the east side of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Epicenter” sculpture at the entrance of the new Weidner Field in southwest Downtown Colorado...
WATCH LIVE: Weidner Field unveils massive public art sculpture in Colorado Springs
Beautiful weekend!
Beautiful Weather Returns!
Beautiful weekend!
Beautiful weekend!
Donations from Shield616 to police.
Aurora police officers receive body armor and custom Bibles from Shield616 thanks to private donor