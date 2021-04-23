Advertisement

Colorado Law Enforcement Agencies team up to combat street racing

Police car with lights
Police car with lights(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:22 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thirty-four different law enforcement agencies are working together to put a stop to illegal street racing on Colorado streets.

People who decide to take part in street racing can face penalities for crimes like reckless driving, reckless endangerment, engaging in a speed contest, aiding in a speed contest, or obstructing a highway incident to a speed contest. Those charges can carry enough points to lead to loss of driving privledges, fines and possibly jail time.

More than 280 citations were issued and four arrests have been made since the joint operation began on April 18, 2021.

If you see vehicles racing around you or feel like they are putting you at risk, you should try to safely get away from them and call law enforcement right away. You are able to report these incidents to Colorado State Patrol at *CSP (*277) on your cell phone, or online here.

Several years ago, Colorado State Patrol created a program called “take it to the track” at Bandimere Speedway as an alternative to street racing and provides a controlled area for racers.

Below is a list of all the agencies involved to stop street racing:

  • City of Denver Attorney’s Office
  • Denver District Attorney’s Office
  • 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office
  • 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office
  • 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office
  • Adams County Sheriff’s Office
  • Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office
  • Arvada Police Department
  • Aurora Police Department
  • Brighton Police Department
  • Broomfield Police Department
  • Castle Rock Police Department
  • Colorado Information Analysis Center
  • Colorado Springs Police Department
  • Colorado State Patrol
  • Commerce City Police Department
  • Denver Police Department
  • Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
  • Edgewater Police Department
  • Federal Heights Police Department
  • Fountain Police Department
  • Glendale Police Department
  • Golden Police Department
  • Greenwood Village Police Department
  • Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
  • Lakewood Police Department
  • Larimer County Sheriff’s Office
  • Littleton Police Department
  • Lone Tree Police Department
  • Morrison Police Department
  • Northglenn Police Department
  • Thornton Police Department
  • Westminster Police Department
  • Wheat Ridge Police Department

