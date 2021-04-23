Colorado Law Enforcement Agencies team up to combat street racing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thirty-four different law enforcement agencies are working together to put a stop to illegal street racing on Colorado streets.

People who decide to take part in street racing can face penalities for crimes like reckless driving, reckless endangerment, engaging in a speed contest, aiding in a speed contest, or obstructing a highway incident to a speed contest. Those charges can carry enough points to lead to loss of driving privledges, fines and possibly jail time.

More than 280 citations were issued and four arrests have been made since the joint operation began on April 18, 2021.

If you see vehicles racing around you or feel like they are putting you at risk, you should try to safely get away from them and call law enforcement right away. You are able to report these incidents to Colorado State Patrol at *CSP (*277) on your cell phone, or online here.

Several years ago, Colorado State Patrol created a program called “take it to the track” at Bandimere Speedway as an alternative to street racing and provides a controlled area for racers.

Below is a list of all the agencies involved to stop street racing:

City of Denver Attorney’s Office

Denver District Attorney’s Office

4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

Arvada Police Department

Aurora Police Department

Brighton Police Department

Broomfield Police Department

Castle Rock Police Department

Colorado Information Analysis Center

Colorado Springs Police Department

Colorado State Patrol

Commerce City Police Department

Denver Police Department

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Edgewater Police Department

Federal Heights Police Department

Fountain Police Department

Glendale Police Department

Golden Police Department

Greenwood Village Police Department

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Lakewood Police Department

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Littleton Police Department

Lone Tree Police Department

Morrison Police Department

Northglenn Police Department

Thornton Police Department

Westminster Police Department

Wheat Ridge Police Department

