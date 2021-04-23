Advertisement

CDOT crews to begin work on Highway 50 Monday

CDOT will reportedly begin resurfacing on Highway 50 between Coaldale and Texas Creek on...
CDOT will reportedly begin resurfacing on Highway 50 between Coaldale and Texas Creek on Monday. Crews will work on improving about 10 miles of the road in Fremont County and will enhance safety for travelers.(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:39 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT will reportedly begin resurfacing on Highway 50 between Coaldale and Texas Creek on Monday. Crews will work on improving about 10 miles of the road in Fremont County and will enhance safety for travelers.

Anyone driving on highway 50 can expect:

  • Lanes shifts of existing roadway alignment
  • Single-lane, alternating travel through the work zone.
  • Flaggers and pilot cars will direct single-lane, alternating traffic.
  • Width restrictions of 11 feet will be in place 24 hours a day.
  • Speed reductions will be in place of 40 mph during working hours.

Crews will be working in the area Monday- Thursday from sunrise to sunset and Fridays from sunrise until noon.

According to CDOT, every 10-15 years ashpalt roads need to have their top layers milled and resurfaced and periodic resurfacing help extend the life of the highways pavement.

“Improvements in this area are critical for communities and recreation businesses along this corridor,” said CDOT’s Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “This is an excellent example of how CDOT works to make sure all parts of the state receive a fair share of improvements for essential roadways.”

This project is adjacent to the highway 50 project that was completed in August of 2020.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers handle an AR-15 at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on April 22, 2021.
Armed car theft suspect shot and killed by police in Colorado Springs on Thursday as sheriff’s office investigates
Police respond to a shooting at a Colorado Springs mall 4/22/21.
Shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs at the Citadel Mall, 2 detained
Gen. Dickinson during a congressional subcommittee hearing on 4/21/21.
WATCH: Rep. Lamborn grills USSPACECOM commander on decision to move headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama
Rasta Pasta opening sign
Restaurants facing new challenges as El Paso County loosens restrictions
Stock photo of police lights.
Arrest made following a shooting in broad daylight on the east side of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Palisade peaches off of Exit 42 in Palisade
Palisade peach farmers expect this year’s crop to be bountiful despite cold temperatures
Governor Jared Polis will visit several small businesses in Colorado Springs, as well as tour a...
WATCH: Governor Polis visits vaccine clinic and small businesses in Colorado Springs Friday
Epicenter” sculpture at the entrance of the new Weidner Field in southwest Downtown Colorado...
Weidner Field to unveil massive public art sculpture Friday evening
Pueblo Police took Alfonso Lovato into custody after a reported burglary in Pueblo Friday...
Pueblo Police arrest man with an active warrant during burglary Friday morning