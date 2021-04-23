CDOT crews to begin work on Highway 50 Monday

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT will reportedly begin resurfacing on Highway 50 between Coaldale and Texas Creek on Monday. Crews will work on improving about 10 miles of the road in Fremont County and will enhance safety for travelers.

Anyone driving on highway 50 can expect:

Lanes shifts of existing roadway alignment

Single-lane, alternating travel through the work zone.

Flaggers and pilot cars will direct single-lane, alternating traffic.

Width restrictions of 11 feet will be in place 24 hours a day.

Speed reductions will be in place of 40 mph during working hours.

Crews will be working in the area Monday- Thursday from sunrise to sunset and Fridays from sunrise until noon.

According to CDOT, every 10-15 years ashpalt roads need to have their top layers milled and resurfaced and periodic resurfacing help extend the life of the highways pavement.

“Improvements in this area are critical for communities and recreation businesses along this corridor,” said CDOT’s Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “This is an excellent example of how CDOT works to make sure all parts of the state receive a fair share of improvements for essential roadways.”

This project is adjacent to the highway 50 project that was completed in August of 2020.



