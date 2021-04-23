Advertisement

Burakovsky scores 2, Avs beat Blues to clinch playoff berth

avs avalanche
avs avalanche(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:22 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Andre Burakovsky scored twice and Brandon Saad and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare added goals as the Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff berth with a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Colorado improved to 18-1-2 in its last 21 games. The Avalanche are 8-1-0 in April after finishing a league-best 12-2-3 in March, franchise records for wins and points in a month. The Avalanche are 5-1-0 against the Blues this season with a 20-11 scoring margin. Jaden Schwartz scored both goals for St. Louis.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/22/2021 8:52:20 PM (GMT -6:00)

Most Read

Officers handle an AR-15 at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on April 22, 2021.
Armed car theft suspect shot and killed by police in Colorado Springs on Thursday as sheriff’s office investigates
Stock photo of police lights.
Arrest made following a shooting in broad daylight on the east side of Colorado Springs
Gen. Dickinson during a congressional subcommittee hearing on 4/21/21.
WATCH: Rep. Lamborn grills USSPACECOM commander on decision to move headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama
The background shows a scene where a police chase came to an end on I-25 on 4/20/21. Jay...
Police chase ends with a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs along I-25 on Monday
Suspect Andrew Cox was assaulted by his "drug buddies" prior to his arrest, said a Pueblo...
Boyfriend suspected of setting Pueblo woman on fire

Latest News

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC reveals its new away jersey for the 2021 USL Championship season
Switchbacks FC reveals new jersey, new coach ahead of Weidner Field grand opening
COLORADO ROCKIES
Rockies keep bats hot on cold day at Coors Field, take series sweep
jamal murray nuggets
Jamal Murray undergoes surgery to repair ACL
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, back, is foueld by Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen,...
MVP case strengthens as Jokic drops 47 points in 139-137 double-OT win over the Grizzlies