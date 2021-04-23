Broadway making its way back to Colorado Springs
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:07 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak Center in downtown Colorado Springs has announced its Broadway line-up for the upcoming season. Last year shows were put on hold since watching a live stage performance is difficult duirng a pandemic.
Some of the upcoming shows include Fidler on the roof, Stomp, An officer and a gentleman: the musical, Rent, South Pacific and Cats. Click here for more information and tickets.
