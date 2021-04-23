Aurora police officers receive body armor and custom Bibles from Shield616 thanks to private donor

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly two dozen members of the Aurora Police Department in Colorado will be better equipped to protect and serve thanks to Shield616.

Aurora Police announced on Friday they received 23 carriers, Angel Armor Pro plates, and custom Bibles from Shield616 through their partnership with a private donor.

“We would like to say thank you to all involved for your support and generosity,” police wrote on Twitter.

The Bibles are somewhat of a new gift from Shield616, an organization based in Colorado Springs, that they started giving out in 2020.

ABOUT SHIELD616:

SHIELD616 was founded to provide all-day rifle protection for peace officers and first responders who sacrificially serve our communities. In up-armoring peace officers and first responders we are also afforded a dynamic opportunity to provide ongoing community support in the form of regular prayer and encouragement for those who protect and serve our communities. We are determined to be light to those who serve and protect our communities.

