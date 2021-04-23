Advertisement

Acting Chief of Police named as Pueblo searches for new Chief of Police

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar announced the appointment of Steven “Chris” Noeller as the Acting Chief of Police for the City of Pueblo on Friday.(City of Pueblo)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:48 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar announced the appointment of Steven “Chris” Noeller as the Acting Chief of Police for the City of Pueblo on Friday. This comes after the news of Police Chief Troy Davenport retiring on April 30, 2021.

Noeller has served as Deputy Chief of Police since November 2017 and he has been serving the city for 25 years.

“Deputy Chief Noeller already assumes the duties of Acting Chief of Police in Chief Davenport’s absence and does a great job,” says Mayor Gradisar.  “I am confident this appointment will allow for a smooth transition as we begin the search for a New Chief of Police.”

As Acting Chief, Noeller will report directly to the Mayor and will oversees and direct all activities of the Police Department.

