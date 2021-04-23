Advertisement

80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say

By WBZ staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:28 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, N.H. (WBZ) - Neighbors are irate after a man in New Hampshire decided to blow up explosive material at his baby’s gender reveal party.

It’s a boy, by the way.

People who live near the blast zone were in no mood to celebrate.

The loud boom sent a shockwave through this quiet community around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“I just caught it at the end. It was just a big ‘boom, crack,’” said neighbor Tina Bouraphael. “It was very loud. It just shook my whole porch.”

Bouraphael was on her back porch exercising when the blast stopped her in her tracks.

She said it was so strong that it shook her home’s foundation, causing multiple cracks.

What’s frustrating to her and other neighbors is the cause of the blast.

Police say 80 pounds of a legal, over-the-counter explosive called Tannerite was detonated as part of a gender reveal.

“The word ‘ridiculous’ came to my mind,” Bouraphael said. “It was just incredible.”

Sara Taglieri, also a neighbor, understands it was meant as a celebration, but she says this went too far.

“I’m not upset because I have chalk or confetti blowing my way,” Taglieri said. “I mean, it was an explosion that rocked my house, my neighbor’s, my community and town - just absolutely over the top, ridiculous.”

The blast took place in a large gravel pit on the property of Torromeo Industries.

Police say the man who set off the explosion told them he thought it would be a safe location.

He is now cooperating with the investigation. Police say they’re still trying to determine if charges are warranted.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers handle an AR-15 at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on April 22, 2021.
Armed car theft suspect shot and killed by police in Colorado Springs on Thursday as sheriff’s office investigates
Police respond to a shooting at a Colorado Springs mall 4/22/21.
Shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs at the Citadel Mall, 2 detained
Gen. Dickinson during a congressional subcommittee hearing on 4/21/21.
WATCH: Rep. Lamborn grills USSPACECOM commander on decision to move headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama
Stock photo of police lights.
Arrest made following a shooting in broad daylight on the east side of Colorado Springs
Rasta Pasta opening sign
Restaurants facing new challenges as El Paso County loosens restrictions

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
Not all gloom: World leaders tout success at climate summit
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Putin foe Navalny to end prison hunger strike on 24th day
With the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a new recommendation for pregnant and...
US drop in vaccine demand has some places turning down doses
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, tenants' rights advocates demonstrate outside the...
How struggling households can get federal rental assistance