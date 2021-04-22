Advertisement

WATCH: Rep. Lamborn grills USSPACECOM commander on decision to move headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama

By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “If the military wanted to put Space Command in a cornfield in Iowa, you know, they could do it. We can do whatever we want. Why do it when it is working so well where it is right now?”

Congressman Doug Lamborn didn’t hold back as he questioned the commander of Space Command on a recent decision to move the headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama. The back and forth between Rep. Lamborn and Space Command’s Gen. James Dickinson only lasted about five minutes on Wednesday during a Subcommittee on Strategic Forces hearing.

Rep. Lamborn also added a quick comment on the end, claiming the cost of moving Space Command would be more than a billion dollars.

You can watch the showdown at the top of this article, courtesy the House Armed Services Committee.

On Jan. 13, it was announced by the U.S. Air Force that Huntsville, Alabama would be the new permanent home of Space Command headquarters. It currently resides at Peterson Air Force Base since its re-establishment in 2019. It was originally located in Colorado Springs from 1985-2002.

While Colorado lawmakers have been calling for a reconsideration on the announcement, leaders in Alabama were pleased with the selection.

