Tickets on sale for Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway starting Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway in 2021!

Tickets for the Dream Home go on sale April 22 at 6 a.m. CLICK HERE to get your ticket or call (800) 379-5217 before they sell out.

ABOUT THE 2021 DREAM HOME:

-$650,000 ESTIMATED VALUE

-4 BEDROOM / 3 BATH

-ABOUT 3,200 SQUARE FEET

-7148 WINTERSTONE CT. COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80927

-TIME/MATERIALS DONATED BY COVINGTON HOMES

The drawing for the home is June 24, but there are other prizes you can win too!

OTHER PRIZES AND DEADLINES IF YOU BUY A TICKET

-Groceries for a year, up to $5,000 courtesy NFM Lending. Last day to qualify to win is April 22 (The first day tickets go on sale)

-$10,000 VISA gift card courtesy NFM Lending. Last day to qualify to win is May 14

-Hot Spot Pace 5 person spa by Hot Springs Spas. Last day to qualify to win is June 4

-$10,000 shopping spree courtesy Furniture Row. Last day to qualify is June 18

WHAT DOES THE MONEY GO TOWARD?

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital:

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of their founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.

