Advertisement

Tickets on sale for Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway starting Thursday

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Colorado Springs, 2021. 7148 Winterstone Ct. Colorado Springs,...
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Colorado Springs, 2021. 7148 Winterstone Ct. Colorado Springs, CO 80927(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:52 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway in 2021!

Tickets for the Dream Home go on sale April 22 at 6 a.m. CLICK HERE to get your ticket or call (800) 379-5217 before they sell out.

ABOUT THE 2021 DREAM HOME:

-$650,000 ESTIMATED VALUE

-4 BEDROOM / 3 BATH

-ABOUT 3,200 SQUARE FEET

-7148 WINTERSTONE CT. COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80927

-TIME/MATERIALS DONATED BY COVINGTON HOMES

The drawing for the home is June 24, but there are other prizes you can win too!

OTHER PRIZES AND DEADLINES IF YOU BUY A TICKET

-Groceries for a year, up to $5,000 courtesy NFM Lending. Last day to qualify to win is April 22 (The first day tickets go on sale)

-$10,000 VISA gift card courtesy NFM Lending. Last day to qualify to win is May 14

-Hot Spot Pace 5 person spa by Hot Springs Spas. Last day to qualify to win is June 4

-$10,000 shopping spree courtesy Furniture Row. Last day to qualify is June 18

WHAT DOES THE MONEY GO TOWARD?

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital:

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of their founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The background shows a scene where a police chase came to an end on I-25 on 4/20/21. Jay...
Police chase ends with a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs along I-25 on Monday
Suspect Andrew Cox was assaulted by his "drug buddies" prior to his arrest, said a Pueblo...
Boyfriend suspected of setting Pueblo woman on fire
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs 4/19/21.
Deadly crash involving a scooter in Colorado Springs on Monday
Law enforcement surrounds the suspected police impersonator in Denver on April 19, 2021. The...
Driver pulled over on I-25 for suspected police impersonation

Latest News

Victim, Isaac Garcia
Teenage victim identified in deadly Security-Widefield shooting
A newborn horse was stolen in Colorado.
Colorado authorities ask for help with finding a newborn gypsy colt that was stolen
Gen. Dickinson during a congressional subcommittee hearing on 4/21/21.
WATCH: Rep. Lamborn grills USSPACECOM commander on decision to move headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama
4/21/21 HASC
WATCH: Lamborn grills commander of U.S. Space Command with questions on moving headquarters to AL