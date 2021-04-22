Advertisement

Super pink moon is coming Monday night

By Ed Payne
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:20 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The first super moon of 2021 is coming on Monday.

Traditionally known as the pink moon, it will peak at 11:32 p.m. EDT, according to NASA.

Earth’s nearest neighbor will look full the night before and night after Monday night’s peak in North America.

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

There will also be a super moon next month on May 26.

A super moon is a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit, also known as perigee.

A super moon occurs when a full moon phase aligns with perigee, or the point at which the Moon...
A super moon occurs when a full moon phase aligns with perigee, or the point at which the Moon is closest to Earth.(Source: NASA)

That means the moon is going to look extra big and bright – up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a micro moon, or when a full moon is farthest away from Earth, NASA says.

Despite its name, the pink moon won’t be that color at all.

“April’s full Moon often corresponded with the early springtime blooms of a certain wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox subulate – commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox – which also went by the name ‘moss pink,’” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Because of that, it’s now known as the pink moon.

A micro moon is a full moon that happens when it is farthest away in its orbit from Earth. It...
A micro moon is a full moon that happens when it is farthest away in its orbit from Earth. It will look smaller than most other full moons and a bit dimmer.(Source: NASA)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of police lights.
Arrest made following a shooting in broad daylight on the east side of Colorado Springs
The background shows a scene where a police chase came to an end on I-25 on 4/20/21. Jay...
Police chase ends with a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs along I-25 on Monday
Gen. Dickinson during a congressional subcommittee hearing on 4/21/21.
WATCH: Rep. Lamborn grills USSPACECOM commander on decision to move headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama
Suspect Andrew Cox was assaulted by his "drug buddies" prior to his arrest, said a Pueblo...
Boyfriend suspected of setting Pueblo woman on fire
Victim, Isaac Garcia
Teenage victim identified in deadly Security-Widefield shooting

Latest News

In this Wednesday, April 21, 2021 photo provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the...
SpaceX aims for 3rd crew launch hour before Friday’s sunrise
Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King Soopers...
DA: Boulder shooting suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines
A 45-minute, graphic video shows the chaotic moments of the March encounter.
GRAPHIC: Louisiana officer's body cam shows Taser used on handcuffed man
The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, speaks over the casket of Daunte Wright, alongside attorneys...
LIVE: Hundreds gather for Minneapolis funeral of Daunte Wright
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Countering Biden, GOP pitches $568B for infrastructure