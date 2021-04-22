Advertisement

Rockies keep bats hot on cold day at Coors Field, take Series Sweep

Rockies pick up third win in last four.
COLORADO ROCKIES
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:43 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Austin Gomber got his first victory for the Colorado Rockies, allowing two hits over six innings to beat the Astros 6-3 on a wintry afternoon and send Houston to its ninth loss in 10 games. It was 34 degrees at first pitch and a light snow fell throughout the game, gaining in intensity. The weather didn’t bother Gomber, among five players acquired from St. Louis in the Feb. 1 trade that sent star third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals.

4/21/2021 5:11:21 PM (GMT -6:00)

