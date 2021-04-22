Restaurants facing new challenges as El Paso County loosens restrictions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s been five days since El Paso County adopted looser restrictions for local businesses. But as businesses begin to recover, challenges remain.

All of downtown took a hit from the pandemic, according to Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs President and CEO Susan Edmondson. But none harder than bars and dining establishments.

“With more than 100 days closed to indoor dining and most other days with limited occupancy, bars and restaurants suffered a devastating 35 percent decline in gross sales.”

The good news, Edmondson pointed out, is that downtown visitation appears to be rebounding. A chart tracking visitation levels since January 2019 shows that while numbers are not back to pre-pandemic levels, March 2021 saw the most visitors since February 2020.

And with the amount of people vaccinated to only get higher in the coming months, restaurant owners are feeling optimistic.

“We are bracing for an extremely busy summer,” said Rebecca Taraborelli, owner of Rasta Pasta.

While the data seems to be on their side, new issues are emerging. Working from home has become the norm, and staffing businesses ahead of the anticipated summer boom is proving challenging.

“The biggest industry concern right now is hiring and staffing for our restaurants. This was a challenge even before the pandemic and now many restaurants are having an impossible time finding help,” Taraborelli said.

Many restaurants have expressed similar concerns, and not just in downtown Colorado Springs. Dozo Sushi on 8th Street posted to its social media page recently that it did not have enough employees to open at 100 percent capacity.

Now that we are able to Open up Fully, we Regret to tell everyone that we Cannot. We just do not have to staff right... Posted by DOZO Sushi on Friday, April 16, 2021

“We used to have a true Monday-Friday lunch rush; that simply doesn’t exist anymore,” Taraborelli said. “We really hope to see the downtown workforce return as soon as possible and hope there isn’t permanent changes in that area.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.