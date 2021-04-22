Advertisement

New K-8 online school now accepting enrollment applications after many students preferred online learning

D-11 Logo(Colorado Springs School District 11)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:36 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new, fully online school is now taking enrollment applications after many students preferred online learning even before the pandemic.

District 11 in Colorado Springs created Spark Online Academy after hundreds of students reportedly left the in-person classroom environment every year, and preferred online learning instead.

D-11 already has one online school, Achieve Online School, but the pandemic really amplified the need for an additional program.

“If you have an internet connection, you can access the learning, so it doesn’t really matter where you are,” said Principal Julie Johnson.

D11 said online learning allows for that flexibility that some parents and families may need or want. Some students may also have stressors like anxiety, or may not be as successful in an in-person classroom setting.

“They might not feel as comfortable speaking up or contributing in a face-to-face environment. Maybe they’re just more of introspective, quiet student... which doesn’t mean that they won’t have a lot to share, but when you engage in learning in an online platform, there’s different ways for you to share your thoughts and ideas that don’t feel as threatening perhaps,” said Johnson.

Spark Online Academy is currently accepting applications for K-8 students for the 2021-2022 school year. The online school plans to add an additional grade each year.

The child can be from anywhere in Colorado, not just within D-11 boundaries. Officials recommend parents apply to enroll before the end of this school year.

