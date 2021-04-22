Jamal Murray undergoes Surgery to repair ACL

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Nuggets star Jamal Murray began his road back to the hardwood Wednesday. The guard underwent surgical reconstruction of his left ACL. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal El Attrache of the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute.

Murray suffered the injury with less than a minute left in the game playing the Golden State Warriors on April 12th. Murray is the Nuggets second leading scorer this season averaging 21.2 points and 4.8 assists.

There is no timetable yet for Murray’s return, the 5-year pro remains out indefinitely.

