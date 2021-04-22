Advertisement

Police shooting confirmed on Garden of the Gods Road

Police tape off a Phillips 66 on Garden of the Gods just west of I-25.
Police tape off a Phillips 66 on Garden of the Gods just west of I-25.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have swarmed Garden of the Gods Road just west of I-25 following an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

At the time of this writing, all police will confirm is that no officers were hurt. A news conference is expected around 9:30 a.m.

Our crew at the site says there appears to be two scenes, one at the Phillips 66 next to the interstate and one at a nearby Quality Inn. Both are blocked off.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of police lights.
Arrest made following a shooting in broad daylight on the east side of Colorado Springs
The background shows a scene where a police chase came to an end on I-25 on 4/20/21. Jay...
Police chase ends with a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs along I-25 on Monday
Suspect Andrew Cox was assaulted by his "drug buddies" prior to his arrest, said a Pueblo...
Boyfriend suspected of setting Pueblo woman on fire
Victim, Isaac Garcia
Teenage victim identified in deadly Security-Widefield shooting
Gen. Dickinson during a congressional subcommittee hearing on 4/21/21.
WATCH: Rep. Lamborn grills USSPACECOM commander on decision to move headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama

Latest News

A man walks past a "Now Hiring" sign on a window at a Sherwin-Williams store, Friday, Feb. 26,...
US jobless claims fall to 547,000, another pandemic low
Rasta Pasta opening sign
Restaurants facing new challenges as El Paso County loosens restrictions
D-11 Logo
New K-8 online school now accepting enrollment applications after many students preferred online learning
COLORADO ROCKIES
Rockies keep bats hot on cold day at Coors Field, take series sweep