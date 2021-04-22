Police shooting confirmed on Garden of the Gods Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have swarmed Garden of the Gods Road just west of I-25 following an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

At the time of this writing, all police will confirm is that no officers were hurt. A news conference is expected around 9:30 a.m.

Our crew at the site says there appears to be two scenes, one at the Phillips 66 next to the interstate and one at a nearby Quality Inn. Both are blocked off.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update.

