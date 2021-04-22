Colorado authorities ask for help with finding a newborn gypsy colt that was stolen

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with finding a horse that was stolen from its mother just days after it was born.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the newborn gypsy colt on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office is reporting the animal was taken from a farm just outside of Fort Lupton on the north side of the state.

“The colt, which was born just four days ago, went missing sometime between 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “The colt was taken from a property in the 13600 block of Weld County Road 18 1/2, which is just north of Fort Lupton. The colt is valued at an estimated $12,000.”

If you have information on this crime you’re asked to call Deputy Chris Cantin at (970) 400-4182.

