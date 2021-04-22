Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect faces 43 additional charges

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - The 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed 43 new charges against the Boulder Shooting Suspect on Wednesday.

The mass shooting was carried out on March 22 in broad daylight at a King Soopers off Table Mesa Drive. Ten people, including a police officer, were killed. Soon after the shooting, 10 first-degree murder charges were announced against Ahmad Alissa along with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at another officer.

On Wednesday, 11 News obtained court documents that list dozens of new charges including 32 counts of attempted murder, 10 counts of “having a prohibited large capacity magazine” during a crime and first-degree assault.

The Boulder District Attorney is expected to hold a press briefing on Thursday at about 10 in the morning to give an update on the investigation.

The next court appearance for the suspect is scheduled for May 25, a status conference.

THE VICTIMS

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

