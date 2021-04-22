New details released in the King Soopers mass shooting case

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Michael Dougherty, the Boulder County District Attorney, released new information regarding the March 22 King Soopers shooting during a press conference Thursday morning.

-1 officer fired their weapon 7 times, hitting the suspect once

-10 magazines were found either on the shooter or in his vehicle

According to Dougherty the suspect in the shooting is facing an additional 43 charges against the alleged shooter, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. Those charges reportedly go in sequential order from the start of the shooting to the end. The first nine charges are related to the civilian victims in the shooting, and the tenth is in relation to Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.

According to the district attorney, no civilians were hurt after law enforcement officers entered the store. Thirty seconds after Officer Talley was killed, a second group of officers reportedly entered the store. A Boulder Police officer reportedly fired seven shots at the suspect, hitting him once. Dougherty says this is currently an ongoing investigation and a decision on if the officer-involved shooting was justified will happen within the next month.

Federal, State and local law enforcement agencies continue to work around the clock gathering evidence and investigation this case.

The district attorney says at least 115 people were in the store at the time of the shooting, and at least 25 were outside in the King Soopers parking lot.

During a press conference, the district attorney said the alleged shooter had ten magazines, either on him or in his vehicle. Under Colorado law, people are only allowed to carry up to 15 rounds and anything more that is used during a crime of violence is considered a felony.

No motive has been determined yet in this case but the district attorney says it is still very early on in the investigation. “At this point we don’t have information about a specific motive. I understand that the community especially the victim’s families want to know why that King Soopers and why Boulder. When and if we have that information we will certainly share it with the community” said Dougherty.

The next court day for the alleged shooter will be on May 25, 2021.

