Arrest made following a shooting in broad daylight on the east side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are investigating after a shooting that took place in the middle of the day on Wednesday.

At about 12:15 p.m. officers were called to the 6700 block of N. Carefree Circle on the east side of the city. They found a victim with what was described by officers as a “very minor” abrasion in the middle of his chest. The suspect had fled the scene in a blue Toyota Tundra.

Police determined the victim was struck in the chest with a bullet, and the bullet was found in the parking lot as well as other evidence. The victim was treated at the hospital and released soon after.

The suspect was eventually picked up and identified as 26-year-old Alexie Gomez. Police say Gomez knew the suspect. Police add they were able to recover a semi-automatic pistol from the suspect’s vehicle.

The incident sparked a brief lockout at Sand Creek High School. A representative with D-49 stated this was purely for precautionary reasons due to the proximity of the police activity.

