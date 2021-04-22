Advertisement

13 shell casings recovered from site of Pueblo shooting overnight

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in east Pueblo on April 22, 2021. The shooting left...
Police investigate the scene of a shooting in east Pueblo on April 22, 2021. The shooting left an apartment with some damage, but there were no injuries.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An apartment was riddled with bullets following a shooting near Pueblo’s East High School overnight.

Several people called 911 early Thursday morning, reporting multiple gunshots heard in the area of Constitution Road and Queens Avenue.

“Officers located 13 shell casings and found an apartment on East 21st that was hit by numerous rounds,” said Capt. Tom Rummel with the Pueblo Police Department.

No one inside the apartment was injured.

Nobody in the area was able to provide suspect information. Detectives are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.

