Woman glues eye shut after mistaking nail glue for eye drops

REDFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) - A middle of the night mistake nearly cost a Michigan woman her vision. She grabbed what she thought was a bottle of eye drops, but it was actually nail glue.

Yacedrah Williams and her husband Derrick had been fast asleep Thursday around 1 a.m. when she woke up and wanted to take her contacts out. Her eyes were dry, so she grabbed her purse, where she kept a small green bottle of eye drops.

But it was also where she kept a small white bottle of nail glue in case she ever broke a fingernail. By the time she realized she’d grabbed the wrong one, it was too late.

“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ It dropped in my eye, and I tried to wipe it away. It sealed my eye shut,” Yacedrah Williams said. “I just started throwing cold water, and I was trying to pull my eyes apart but couldn’t. I was just screaming for him to call 911.”

Yacedrah Williams was rushed to the hospital, where doctors were able to open her eye and remove her contact lens.

“They said that contact saved my vision. They kept saying you’ll probably lose your lashes, which I did, because they had to pull on it and flip the top of my lid,” she said.

She vows to never keep both eye drops and nail glue in her purse again.

Dr. George Williams, the head of Beaumont Health’s Department of Ophthalmology, says Yacedrah Williams is not the first person to make this mistake. But she did the right thing by immediately throwing water in her eye.

“If you ever get anything in your eye, the immediate thing to do is try to flush your eye out. Either hold your head under a faucet, get a bottle of water, hold your eye open and just flood your eye. You’ll make a mess, but you may save your vision,” he said.

He says if you’re ever unsure of what product you’re using, you can read the name on the bottle out loud, and sometimes, that will catch a mistake.

