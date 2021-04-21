Report of an attempted child abduction in a Jefferson County park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Late Tuesday night authorities shared information on an attempted child abduction that was reported in a Colorado park.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is stating an “unknown male” grabbed a 9-year-old girl by the shoulder at Harriman Lake Park. The park is near W. Quincy Avenue and S. Kipling Street. It was about 7:20 at night when the incident happened.

“She screamed, he ran west,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post.

Authorities say the suspect had a black bandana, black sweatshirt, dark pants with a hole in one of the knees and sunglasses. No other suspect information was available.

The victim was with a friend at the time of the incident. The sheriff’s office is asking people who live in the area to review their surveillance footage. If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call 303-271-0211.

