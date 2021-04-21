Advertisement

Police ask for help finding missing at-risk woman last seen on April 10 in Colorado Springs

Nichole Taylor
Nichole Taylor(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with finding an at-risk woman.

A photo of 38-year-old Nichole Taylor was shared by police on Tuesday. She was last seen in Colorado Springs back on April 10. Last time she was seen, she was wearing glasses, a purple sweatshirt and had a black backpack.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

Police did not elaborate on why she is considered at-risk.

We are looking to our community for help locating 38-year-old Nichole Taylor, who is considered at-risk. Nichole was...

Posted by Colorado Springs Police Department on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

