Police ask for help finding missing at-risk woman last seen on April 10 in Colorado Springs
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with finding an at-risk woman.
A photo of 38-year-old Nichole Taylor was shared by police on Tuesday. She was last seen in Colorado Springs back on April 10. Last time she was seen, she was wearing glasses, a purple sweatshirt and had a black backpack.
If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.
Police did not elaborate on why she is considered at-risk.
