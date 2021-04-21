Police ask for help finding missing at-risk woman last seen on April 10 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with finding an at-risk woman.

A photo of 38-year-old Nichole Taylor was shared by police on Tuesday. She was last seen in Colorado Springs back on April 10. Last time she was seen, she was wearing glasses, a purple sweatshirt and had a black backpack.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

Police did not elaborate on why she is considered at-risk.

