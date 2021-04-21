‘I’m hopeful’: Vice chairman of Colorado Springs law enforcement accountability commission reacts to Chauvin verdict

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Reaction to the murder conviction of a Minnesota police officer reverberated across the country Tuesday.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges in the death of George Floyd last year. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes last May while detaining the 46-year-old Black father, an act that was caught on camera, set off protests nationwide, and triggered a national reckoning of racial justice.

In Colorado Springs, last summer’s protests prompted the creation of a Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission. The commission’s vice chairman told 11 News reporter Melissa Henry that the verdict shows there is hope for change.

“I think we have to realize that there is been not just years or decades, but centuries of injustice in this country,” said Vice Chairman Steve Kern.

He told Henry that the Chauvin verdict is an example of police holding their brothers and sisters in blue accountable.

“Sometimes we imagine when there are these situations that are like is this, that there is this absolutely -- what’s the right word? -- this impenetrable blue line. I actually see an effort on the part of law enforcement to recognize that, now and then, we have bad actors.”

Kern pointed out that some Minneapolis law enforcement officers testified against Chauvin.

“The folks that were representing law enforcement were themselves, for the most part, unequivocal in their condemnation of the officer at the scene. That’s very encouraging to me, and that shouldn’t be lost.”

The eyewitnesses who took video and provided accounts of Floyd’s death were also key in the case. Kern said we all, not just law enforcement, play a role in making sure these incidents stop happening.

“We all have a part to play in helping to ensure that these kinds of things don’t happen again. All of us. Our police departments. Our neighbors. Our city council. Our mayor does. Our taxpayers. We all have a way we can contribute to making things better.”

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.