Gas spill shuts down major intersection in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy intersection could be closed for hours following a gas spill Wednesday morning.

A semi reportedly lost its fuel tank at the intersection of McCulloch and Highway 50, spilling gasoline everywhere.

“Crews are estimated to be on scene for hours for fuel clean-up,” said the Pueblo West Fire Department.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to use an alternate route.

It’s unclear at the time of this writing how the semi lost its tank.

