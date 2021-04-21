Advertisement

Gas spill shuts down major intersection in Pueblo West

Officials say a semi-truck lost its fuel tank, spilling gasoline across the intersection.
Officials say a semi-truck lost its fuel tank, spilling gasoline across the intersection.(Pueblo West Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy intersection could be closed for hours following a gas spill Wednesday morning.

A semi reportedly lost its fuel tank at the intersection of McCulloch and Highway 50, spilling gasoline everywhere.

“Crews are estimated to be on scene for hours for fuel clean-up,” said the Pueblo West Fire Department.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to use an alternate route.

It’s unclear at the time of this writing how the semi lost its tank.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The background shows a scene where a police chase came to an end on I-25 on 4/20/21. Jay...
Police chase ends with a shooting in Colorado Springs along I-25 on Monday
Suspect Andrew Cox was assaulted by his "drug buddies" prior to his arrest, said a Pueblo...
Boyfriend suspected of setting Pueblo woman on fire
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs 4/19/21.
Deadly crash involving a scooter in Colorado Springs on Monday
Law enforcement surrounds the suspected police impersonator in Denver on April 19, 2021. The...
Driver pulled over on I-25 for suspected police impersonation

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Hitting latest vaccine milestone, Biden pushes shots for all
Forecast 4.21.21
Cloudy and chilly day
Nichole Taylor
Police ask for help finding missing at-risk woman last seen on April 10 in Colorado Springs
A woman is offering a reward for the return of her wedding ring.
Reward offered for wedding ring lost in downtown Colorado Springs