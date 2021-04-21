First come, first serve! Pueblo vaccine clinic offering doses until 4 p.m.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Roughly 200 vaccine doses are available first come, first serve from now until late Wednesday afternoon.

A vaccination site lead with the Colorado state health department reached out to 11 News late Wednesday morning hoping to get the word out.

“We have about 200 extra doses, so I was hoping to use most of them today,” he said in an email.

The clinic is at 1241 E. Routt Ave. If you are in the Pueblo area and haven’t been vaccinated, the clinic is taking patients through 4 p.m.

The vaccine at the clinic is Moderna.

