Dog dies after being thrown out of moving car; Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looking for person responsible

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - If you have any information on a heinous act of animal cruelty in Jefferson County Tuesday, law enforcement wants to hear from you.

A miniature poodle was tossed out a car window as the vehicle traveled on I-76 near Sheridan Boulevard around 1:45 p.m. The little pup suffered critical injuries and fought for hours before passing away Tuesday night.

Witnesses said it looked like the incident was no accident -- that the dog was intentionally thrown.

Anyone who thinks they know something that could help catch the person who did this is urged to call 303-271-5070 or email animal-control@jeffco.us.

Update 10:10 pm: Despite extensive efforts by Foothills Animal Shelter's veterinarian and health care team, as well as... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

