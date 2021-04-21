Advertisement

Dog dies after being thrown out of moving car; Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looking for person responsible

Despite life-saving measure by a veterinary team at Foothills Animal Shelter, the dog succumbed...
Despite life-saving measure by a veterinary team at Foothills Animal Shelter, the dog succumbed to its injuries Tuesday night. "The dog was unable to be saved and is at peace," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:29 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - If you have any information on a heinous act of animal cruelty in Jefferson County Tuesday, law enforcement wants to hear from you.

A miniature poodle was tossed out a car window as the vehicle traveled on I-76 near Sheridan Boulevard around 1:45 p.m. The little pup suffered critical injuries and fought for hours before passing away Tuesday night.

Witnesses said it looked like the incident was no accident -- that the dog was intentionally thrown.

Anyone who thinks they know something that could help catch the person who did this is urged to call 303-271-5070 or email animal-control@jeffco.us.

Update 10:10 pm: Despite extensive efforts by Foothills Animal Shelter's veterinarian and health care team, as well as...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

