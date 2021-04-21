Dog dies after being thrown out of moving car; Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looking for person responsible
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:29 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - If you have any information on a heinous act of animal cruelty in Jefferson County Tuesday, law enforcement wants to hear from you.
A miniature poodle was tossed out a car window as the vehicle traveled on I-76 near Sheridan Boulevard around 1:45 p.m. The little pup suffered critical injuries and fought for hours before passing away Tuesday night.
Witnesses said it looked like the incident was no accident -- that the dog was intentionally thrown.
Anyone who thinks they know something that could help catch the person who did this is urged to call 303-271-5070 or email animal-control@jeffco.us.
