Advertisement

US warns against travel to 80% of world due to coronavirus

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department on Monday urged Americans reconsider any international travel they may have planned and said it would issue specific warnings not to visit roughly 80% of the world’s countries due to risks from the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States hasn’t had a global advisory warning against international travel since August, when guidance was revoked by the Trump administration.

The advice issued by the department isn’t a formal global advisory. Instead, it says the State Department will start using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards as it prepares health and safety guidelines for individual countries. Because of those standards, about 80% of countries will be classified as “Level 4” or “do not travel.”

Travel is also discouraged for the remaining 20%, though not as emphatically. It says people with plans to visit those countries should reconsider before proceeding.

The department did not reveal which countries will fall under which category. That will become known as guidance is issued individually for each country in the coming week.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose unprecedented risks to travelers. In light of those risks, the Department of State strongly recommends U.S. citizens reconsider all travel abroad,” it said.

The department said the new classifications don’t necessarily reflect changes in the countries’ health situations, but rather an adjustment in the criteria on which it bases the alerts.

The State Department’s assessments for COVID-19 include infection rates as well as the availability of local testing and treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens were killed trying to cross the intersection of Fountain Mesa and Mesa Ridge on April...
3 boys hit by car in Fountain; 15-year-old and 9-year-old killed
Police chase ends in Colorado Springs on 4/19/21. This is an area along I-25 near Woodmen.
Police chase ends with a shooting in Colorado Springs along I-25 on Monday
Kamrin Long, 18, was arrested following a double-shooting in Security-Widefield. One of the...
Suspect arrested following deadly shooting in Security-Widefield
CSPD's Major Crash Team is investigating the crash, which happened late in the morning of April...
I-25 back open in Colorado Springs following a deadly crash on Monday
Springs woman pistol-whipped and robbed after suspect follows her home

Latest News

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, back, is foueld by Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen,...
MVP case strengthens as Jokic drops 47 points in 139-137 double-OT win over the Grizzlies
Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson have been missing since Sunday. An Amber Alert was...
2 missing Texas teens found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Two teens were killed trying to cross the intersection of Fountain Mesa and Mesa Ridge on April...
3 boys hit by car in Fountain; 15-year-old and 9-year-old killed
4/19/21
WATCH: U.S. Surgeon General discusses COVID-19 vaccines during in-depth interview with KKTV
Police chase ends in Colorado Springs on 4/19/21. This is an area along I-25 near Woodmen.
Police chase ends with a shooting in Colorado Springs along I-25 on Monday