Reward offered for wedding ring lost in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s been more than a week since a woman lost her wedding ring in downtown Colorado Springs, and she’s hoping 11 News viewers can help her get it back.

Allie reached out to KKTV after she noticed her ring was missing while in the area of N. Tejon Street and E. Kiowa Avenue. While we’re choosing not to share the value of the ring, we’re hoping the person who came across it will do the right thing and get it back to Allie! On top of that, Allie is offering a $500 reward for its return.

A photo of the ring is at the top of this article

Allie does have an open case with the Colorado Springs Police Department. If you have the ring and would like to return it, please call police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 21-00083869.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.