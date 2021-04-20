MVP case strengthens as Jokic drops 47 points in 139-137 double-OT win over the Grizzlies

DENVER (KKTV) - Let me start by stating this is more of an opinion piece than anything. I also have to slap it together in about five minutes because there is a lot of news going on tonight. Even casual sports fans in Colorado should jump on the Nuggets bandwagon. If they aren’t willing to hop on behind the Nuggets, they should at least throw their support behind Nikola Jokic.

A casual sports fan is writing this article. I’m no NBA expert. I just don’t understand why the Nuggets and Avalanche don’t get the love they deserve when we share news on the 11 News Facebook page. I get it. You can check out the full highlights on 11 News at 10. If you really care, chances are you saw the whole game, while dressed in a Jokic jersey, with your kids and dogs sporting Nuggets gear. But as we get closer and closer to the NBA Playoffs, it is obvious this Nuggets team is special. The rest of Colorado needs to understand this.

The Jamal Murray news last week was a heartbreaker. A torn ACL and out for the season. But the Nuggets continue to push forward, with Jokic leading the charge.

Entering Monday night’s matchup against the Grizzlies, Jokic was scoring 26.1 points per game and averaging 11 rebounds for the Nuggets. He finished up Monday’s game with a come-from-behind victory tallying 47 points and 15 rebounds. It was a nailbiter. Probably the only person not biting his nails... Nikola Jokic. The man has been cool as a cucumber this season sinking shots that everyone now anticipates will go in, no matter where he is taking them from. Despite who is guarding him. Anyone who checks the Nuggets box score on a regular basis expects to see a double-double from the Joker. Now we check it just to see how close he got to a triple-double if he didn’t notch one. It isn’t just his play that is amazing. His personality isn’t showcased enough across the rest of the country, in my humble opinion.

If you’re a big stats guy, you can dig up categories that the average fan hasn’t even heard of or considered in the NBA that Jokic leads the way in. Don’t even get me started on his court vision. I don’t know how many times I’ve screamed waking up my newborn rewatching highlights of Jokic looking the opposite way as he sends a laser to a teammate making a drive to the hoop.

Sure, Will Barton got things started for the Nuggets Monday night. Barton even forced the double OT with a clutch 3. Barton finished with a season-high 28 points. Barton is just one example of the many players who have stepped up on this team this year. He may have stolen a majority of the highlights Monday night. But once again, Jokic was the driving force behind the W. On top of dropping 47 points, Jokic landed a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the second overtime.

Next up for the Nuggets, Portland on Wednesday. The whole purpose of this article... tell your friends in Colorado they need to start paying attention if they aren’t already.

