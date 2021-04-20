Advertisement

Driver pulled over on I-25 for suspected police impersonation

Law enforcement surrounds the suspected police impersonator in Denver on April 19, 2021. The...
Law enforcement surrounds the suspected police impersonator in Denver on April 19, 2021. The driver was ultimately warned but will not be charged.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - A man identifying himself as a volunteer officer was briefly detained Monday after he was pulled over driving a car outfitted with police lights and other law enforcement paraphernalia.

Several drivers called Colorado State Patrol Monday morning after seeing what looked like an unmarked police car weaving in and out of traffic on Highway 36. Troopers caught up with the vehicle near I-25 and I-70.

According to State Patrol, the 39-year-old driver was dressed in tactical gear, while his Crown Victoria was fully suited up with police lights, a laptop, push bumper and a dash cam. The driver reportedly acknowledged it was his personal vehicle and identified himself as a volunteer with the Aurora Police Department. Sister station CBS Denver reports he was able to present a volunteer card issued by APD in 2020, and the police department confirmed it accepted his application -- though it’s not clear if he actually participated in the program.

Troopers confiscated all items marked “Aurora Police Department” and gave the man a warning. State Patrol says there was ultimately not enough evidence to charge the man with impersonating a peace officer.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends in Colorado Springs on 4/19/21. This is an area along I-25 near Woodmen.
Police chase ends with a shooting in Colorado Springs along I-25 on Monday
CSPD's Major Crash Team is investigating the crash, which happened late in the morning of April...
I-25 back open in Colorado Springs following a deadly crash on Monday
Kamrin Long, 18, was arrested following a double-shooting in Security-Widefield. One of the...
Suspect arrested following deadly shooting in Security-Widefield
Deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs 4/19/21.
Deadly crash involving a scooter in Colorado Springs on Monday
Davenport Central on lockdown for ‘student safety’
Suspect apprehended after 2 Colorado Springs schools placed on lockout Monday due to ‘concerning’ social media post

Latest News

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin’s fate
Free therapy and mental health screenings for Colorado kids in the works
Free therapy and mental health screenings for Colorado kids in the works
Free therapy and mental health screenings for Colorado kids in the works
Judge Natalie Chase
Colorado judge resigning after censure for racial slur