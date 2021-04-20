Driver pulled over on I-25 for suspected police impersonation

DENVER (KKTV) - A man identifying himself as a volunteer officer was briefly detained Monday after he was pulled over driving a car outfitted with police lights and other law enforcement paraphernalia.

Several drivers called Colorado State Patrol Monday morning after seeing what looked like an unmarked police car weaving in and out of traffic on Highway 36. Troopers caught up with the vehicle near I-25 and I-70.

According to State Patrol, the 39-year-old driver was dressed in tactical gear, while his Crown Victoria was fully suited up with police lights, a laptop, push bumper and a dash cam. The driver reportedly acknowledged it was his personal vehicle and identified himself as a volunteer with the Aurora Police Department. Sister station CBS Denver reports he was able to present a volunteer card issued by APD in 2020, and the police department confirmed it accepted his application -- though it’s not clear if he actually participated in the program.

Troopers confiscated all items marked “Aurora Police Department” and gave the man a warning. State Patrol says there was ultimately not enough evidence to charge the man with impersonating a peace officer.

