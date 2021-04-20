DA’s office opening investigation after controversial arrest of Colorado woman with dementia is caught on camera

LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - The 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is calling for a criminal review after body camera footage appeared to show an officer forcibly grabbing and twisting an elderly woman’s arm as she cried that she was trying to go home.

The June 2020 incident provoked outrage when attorneys for Karen Garner made the footage public earlier this month. Garner, 73, suffers from dementia and sensory aphasia, and on camera did not appear to understand why she was being stopped. She has since sued the city of Loveland and members of its police department.

Garner’s legal team says she accidentally left Walmart without paying for $14 in merchandise.

“It was a common situation for individuals that suffer from dementia and miss Garner simply forgot to pay, exited a Walmart, they stopped her. She offered to pay. They attempted to keep her there, refused to let her pay and called the police,” said Sarah Schielke of Life and Liberty Law Office.

According to the complaint filed by Garner’s team, an officer caught up with Garner a few blocks from the store and started driving behind her with his lights on, waiting for her to notice him. When she didn’t, he exited the vehicle and confronted her. Garner can be seen on video looking directly at the officer, shrugging and mumbling something unintelligible, at which point the officer is heard asking her if she needs to be arrested and then is seen on camera twisting Garner’s arm behind her back and pushing her to the ground.

“Officer Hopp showed up, and because she didn’t respond or cow to his demands for compliance within -- I think he gave her about 8 seconds -- once he had feet on the ground, he put her on the ground and injured her, and then the rest of the Loveland Police and their supervisor showed up and made everything a whole lot worse,” said Schielke, whose complaint alleges Garner was “treated like an animal” and denied medical treatment while detained in jail.

“In my opinion revealed a much bigger systemic problem at that department than what we saw Officer Hopp do in the beginning. The lawsuit alleges excessive force in how the arrest was conducted and, once she was in handcuffs and restrained, a whole bunch more. Officer Hopp and Officer Jalali put her over the hood of the vehicle while she was just crying, ‘I’m going home, I’m going home.’ Unable to otherwise communicate,” Schielke said.

The complaint says Garner suffered several injuries in the encounter, including a bloody nose, scrapes to her face, knee contusions and a shoulder dislocation. Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer told 11 News sister station CBS Denver that he was not aware of Garner’s injuries until he saw the lawsuit.

“Community members are concerned about this. We are concerned about this too. That is why we are taking swift actions, we placed those officers on leave status. I have to look at that as something very serious. ... We will have an independent investigation. We will have the lawsuit to work through. And, to be frank with you, we were not aware of the serious bodily injury. That was first brought to our attention yesterday,” Ticer told CBS Denver on April 15.

The DA’s office released a statement Monday announcing an official review of the incident.

“Involved and investigating agencies have agreed that an independent criminal review is appropriate, and an investigation of the incident will occur,” the statement reads in part. “The investigation will be led by Fort Collins Police Services and will be assisted, as needed, by investigative staff from the district attorney’s office and other partner agencies, including the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

