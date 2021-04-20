Advertisement

Boyfriend suspected of setting Pueblo woman on fire

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a man is facing multiple charges following a horrifying attack on his girlfriend.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers got much more than they bargained for when they responded to reports of a man assaulted over the weekend.

“Saturday night, the officers responded to a call where a male had been beaten and stabbed,” said Capt. Tom Rummel. “While investigating that, they discovered that a couple of days before, this male allegedly poured a liquid on his girlfriend a lit her on fire.”

According to Rummel, the victim has since been hospitalized in Denver. Her condition is unknown.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Andrew Cox. Cox is facing first-degree assault and domestic violence charges.

11 News is working to get Cox’s arrest affidavit and will update this article as we learn more.

