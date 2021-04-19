Advertisement

WWII plane goes down in front of beachgoers during Florida air show

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – A World War II plane makes an emergency landing during the Cocoa Beach Air Show over the weekend.

A mechanical issue forced the pilot to ditch the vintage aircraft just offshore in front of a crowd of beachgoers on Saturday.

Rescue personnel were immediately on the scene, according to event organizers, and the pilot is OK.

Federal Aviation Officials said the pilot was the only one in the aircraft when it went down.

The FAA is investigating the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens were killed trying to cross the intersection of Fountain Mesa and Mesa Ridge on April...
3 boys hit by car in Fountain; 15-year-old and 9-year-old killed
Springs woman pistol-whipped and robbed after suspect follows her home
Kamrin Long, 18, was arrested following a double-shooting in Security-Widefield. One of the...
Suspect arrested following deadly shooting in Security-Widefield
Crime Scene Tape
Body found in Fountain Creek
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts

Latest News

People view the Supreme Court building from behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court rejects lingering 2020 election challenge case
Driver involved in 3-car collision in Colorado Springs dies days later
Indianapolis police say eight people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx...
Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn’t have ‘red flag’ hearing
Former officer Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and...
LIVE: Prosecutor: Chauvin ‘had to know’ Floyd’s life was in danger
In this image from NASA, NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface...
NASA’s Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet