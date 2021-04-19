Advertisement

WATCH: Spokesperson for Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic provides an update as investigation continues into COVID-19 vaccine concerns

A Colorado Springs clinic is under investigation by CDPHE.
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A spokesperson for Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic provided a brief update as an investigation continues into the handling of COVID-19 vaccines at the Colorado Springs clinic.

The update started just before 3 p.m. on Monday. Another press conference is scheduled within the next two weeks, according to a woman who spoke on behalf of the clinic on Monday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced earlier this month that Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic in El Paso County is currently suspended from the COVID vaccination program. On Tuesday, CDPHE reported they are unable to verify if the vaccines administered previously at the site were viable because the provider failed to provide proper documentation of temperature storage.

The concerns impacted thousands of patients who had already received at least one dose of vaccine and thousands of people who had future appointments.

